If your partner never says “I love you,” here’s the truth about it

Hopefully, if they know it’s important to you, they’ll step it up and express their love more frequently. Bottom line — you want to feel loved in a relationship, but it doesn’t hurt to evaluate whether you’re expecting too much from your partner, or if they’re just not into the relationship as you are.

If your needs aren’t being met and your partner doesn’t feel the same way about you as you do about them, you should ask yourself if that is the type of relationship you want to stay in. It sounds rough, but at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you. If you talk it out, and your partner doesn’t exactly seem like they want the relationship to progress at the same pace you do, it might be time to end things.