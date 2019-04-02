Ideally, wedding favours are not supposed to be an absolute essential except of course in our Ghanaian setting. But come to think of it, if you are on a tight budget, you are not compelled to spend money on keepsakes for the guest.

Your guests are being treated to an evening of fun, drinks, food and dancing, so a parting gift – really isn't required. There are many inexpensive wedding tokens ideas to consider. You could give them something small and edible, like candy or a cookie.

However, if you're set on sharing a small token of your gratitude with your guests who travelled to celebrate with you, here are a few ideas you should consider.

Scented candles

Bath salts

Bamboo ladle set

Essential oils

Comb pins

Tiny potted plants

Key holders

Drinking glass