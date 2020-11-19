Be it, men or women, all need to feel loved and wanted. Women, like men, should put their efforts to make their partners feel special.

A man might seem carefree but he too needs to feel loved, respected, complimented and valued in a relationship otherwise, they tend to pull away from the relationship.

There are several deeply touching things you can say to him other than just “I love you.”

While we celebrate men internationally, let remind ourselves of some of the things men are dying to hear from a woman. They to spark the fire in them.

Internatioanal Men's Day

You are amazing in bed

Men are usually a bit more focused on performance, action, and challenge. That is how they are wired since the dawn of time. Physical intimacy is equally significant in a relationship.

Your man is willing to get feedback on how he did to make you carnally satisfied. Vocally telling him how his touches and moves have bowled you over with an electrifying orgasm will not only boost his ego but will keep him smiling through the day.

I am proud of you

Men view their self-worth on different grounds than women. Women feel valued and wanted in a relationship if you vocally and emotionally express love to them through hugs, kisses and reassuring words like “I love you”.

But to make a man feel valued you have to look up to his efforts and appreciate him for their hard work. Be it in their personal or professional life, nothing stands close to supporting them in their endeavours and celebrating their achievements and success.

I trust in you

If you don’t trust your man, he will never feel secure and grounded in the relationship. You need to trust him and his intentions, give him the space to open up. If you seem suspicious of him and question his every single word, you run at a greater risk of creating a split in the relationship.

Tell him from time to time that you are at ease with him, you can confide in him and that no matter what comes both your ways, your trust will be everlasting.

You look good

You don’t need to make an effort to say this, as this should naturally come to you every time you see your gorgeous man in front of you. He doesn’t need to look dashing, dress smart with expensive clothes to catch your attention but the way he carries himself with confidence and swagger should be enough for you to fall for him every single day.

After all the external appearance also matters. And if he looks extra ravishing on some special occasions, you must generously compliment your man.

You make me so happy

You consciously realize this or not, your man does a lot to make you happy. He is striving to make you feel happy, content and satisfied in the relationship. This also makes him feel enough and useful.

Make sure you vocally remind him that he is one of the biggest reasons behind your happiness.