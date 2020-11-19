The famed rich couple, Kenedy Osei Asante and his wife, Tracy have welcomed their first twins.

This comes after the two made headlines with the star-studded wedding earlier this year.

Despite the various suspicions that were made that Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-inlaw was pregnant, her delivery comes as surprise.

None of the family members shared any photo of Tracy's pregnancy or even baby bump.

The news was first made by the Instagram blogger,ghhyper1, when he wrote "Just in: Kennedy Osei’s Wife, Tracy(Kency)Has Given Birth To Twin Girls. Congratulations. You heard it here first!”

The blogger confirmed that Tracy Osei gave birth on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to a set of twins.

The children are reportedly twins girls.

Although pictures of the children haven't been seen yet, pulse.com.gh promises to update you as and when necessary.

Congratulations to the couple.