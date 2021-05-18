RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The things guys want to hear during sex range from pleasurable moans, how well they are doing and all the dirty talks.

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex
___8307055___2018___4___26___13___black_couple_kiss_1 ece-auto-gen

It is hard to imagine a man that does not like a woman that is vocal in bed.

Recommended articles

Your first time having sex with someone can be a bit nerve-wracking. In the heat of the moment, your mind may go blank, and you might be lost at what to say to turn up the heat in the bedroom.

To save yourself from embarrassment the next time you have sex with a new partner, here are some things you can say to your man in the heat of the ‘enjoyment’.

  • “I can feel you inside me.”

Men love to hear how it feels for the girl. Get into it and let him know how you want him to position himself or move. You can say things like, “I like it when you .........” He will be happy to know he’s pleasing you and doing what you like.

  • “I’m all yours.”

It feels so special and makes him even more. Chances are that he feels the same about you too. If you want to become exclusive with a guy, bring it up afterwards to see what he says.

  • “Wow, it’s so big!”

It makes him so proud. Any guy will feel happy being complimented on his size. Tell him it’s the biggest you’ve ever experienced to make his night.

  • Let out some moans

It’s super sexy when you try to be quiet but let some moans out. Some men prefer quieter girls, and they like hearing the girl struggling to keep in her moans. You can also add some heavy, slow breathing and grab the sheets or pillow to show that you’re enjoying yourself. He’ll be sure to find you irresistible.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.