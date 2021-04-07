RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ladies, here are 5 smart ways to be irresistible to men

Berlinda Entsie

Being irresistible to men isn’t about playing games, manipulation, or forcing yourself to be someone you’re not. It’s not about what you wear or achieving a certain beauty look.

Being the kind of girl who intrigues a man to the point of real interest, and interests a man to the point where he is eager to commit, starts from within and then radiates outward.

It’s important to have an awareness of what it is men want and also an understanding of why developing these traits will not only help you in dating and relationships but will make your life better overall.

Learning what they are will help you attract the right guy if you’re single, and will help you re-ignite the spark if you’re already in a relationship. Here they are:

  • Be confident

This one is the winner every time. Guys want a confident, happy woman. A woman who loves herself, knows her worth and knows she can get what she wants in this world. Healthy self-esteem is a prerequisite for healthy relationships.

  • Embrace your femininity

Most men want to feel like the man. The best way to encourage this is to embrace your femininity. Tap into your soft, gentle, graceful side, we all have it in us somewhere. Today’s society encourages women to be bold, tough, and aggressive. I’m not saying you shouldn’t be a strong woman, I’m just saying to temper this out a bit by not neglecting your femininity.

  • Have your own life

A man’s greatest fear is losing his freedom and being trapped in a relationship. Men pick up on how much you need them and instantly feel pressured and back off.

If you have your own life (and maintain the life you had before the relationship once you’re in it), he won’t feel this pressure and will give more of himself to you.

  • Be a mystery

The only way to turn attraction into passion is to insert your way into a man’s thoughts. This doesn’t mean wearing something revealing so he’s picturing you naked while talking to you. It means making a strong impression, one that leaves him unable to stop thinking about you for days.

  • Be easy to be around- no drama

Men like their lives to be easy and pleasant, no muss no fuss. The biggest turn off to a guy is a drama queen who makes mountains out of every molehill. The way guys see it, they have enough stress in their lives as is and a relationship should be an escape from that.

