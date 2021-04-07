Ladies, here are 5 smart ways to be irresistible to men

This one is the winner every time. Guys want a confident, happy woman. A woman who loves herself, knows her worth and knows she can get what she wants in this world. Healthy self-esteem is a prerequisite for healthy relationships.

Embrace your femininity

Most men want to feel like the man. The best way to encourage this is to embrace your femininity. Tap into your soft, gentle, graceful side, we all have it in us somewhere. Today’s society encourages women to be bold, tough, and aggressive. I’m not saying you shouldn’t be a strong woman, I’m just saying to temper this out a bit by not neglecting your femininity.

Have your own life

A man’s greatest fear is losing his freedom and being trapped in a relationship. Men pick up on how much you need them and instantly feel pressured and back off.