The fact that a guy does not have a job at the moment or that he’s down on his luck does not disqualify him from finding love.

While ladies would always say they can’t date broke guys, some don’t mind doing so.

But you cannot go into this kind of relationship based on half-baked convictions. Hell no. You need to be pretty sure that this is what you want, and that you are prepared for whatever comes out of it. You also need to be reasonably sure of the kind of guy you’re about to date.

Frankly, while it is admirable that you don’t care about his financial status at the moment, you still need to be sure of his drive and desire to not be broke for too long. What’s his attitude towards getting his finances right?

If you find yourself falling for a broke guy, here are some things you should be ready for:

There will be inconveniences

There will be inconveniences in this relationship especially if your previous relationship was with that rich dude.

You will need to make some sacrifices. You know those things that your former boyfriend used to do because he could afford it?

You know those great, cute gifts your friends get from their boyfriends and post on Instagram, sorry, this new guy won’t be able to.

While people flaunt their boyfriends on social media, you might not be able to for some time because you would want to stay away from questions and pressure.

The myth of having good sex

It’s not like there is empirical evidence or some stat to back up this assertion, but word on the streets support it.

It is believed that broke guys somehow have mad sex skills and often try to make up for their financial weakness with sexual prowess.

This dude is likely to give to good sex.

Could end in disaster

The fact that you stood by a guy when he has nothing is no assurance that your love will be forever. It's sad and cruel but that's how it is.

You could run all the supportive girlfriend scheme, you could be loyal and faithful and prayerful and you could even hand him your ATM card and he’ll still do you dirty when he hits it big. Let’s just hope it doesn’t happen to you.

You will spend on him

The situation you find yourself in will force to spend on him. You would have to share some of your salaries with him while he’s still waiting to find his feet.

You will be under pressure

It takes a lot of courage to date a broke guy especially the pressure that comes from family and friends. Close relatives and friends will question your decision to do this and if your stand isn’t solid enough, you might waver.