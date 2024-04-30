Make him marry you in 4 easy steps

1. Withhold sex

Intimacy is a significant part of any romantic relationship, but its role can be complex. Reconsider the frequency and availability of sex in your relationship. He may not see the need to upgrade the relationship if he's getting everything for free.

This isn’t about withholding affection but rather ensuring that both partners value and respect this aspect of the relationship equally.

2. Stop performing 'wifey duties'

If you find yourself routinely performing the majority of household chores, it might be time to discuss a more balanced distribution.

This is not about ceasing all help around the house but encouraging a partnership where both parties contribute equally.

Expressing your feelings and setting clear expectations about shared responsibilities can help your partner recognize and appreciate the efforts you both put into maintaining your shared life.

3. Spending more time with your friends and family

Spending every moment together can sometimes lead to taking each other for granted. By pursuing your own hobbies, spending time with friends, or simply enjoying some alone time, you can maintain your individuality within the relationship.

This helps to ensure that the time you spend together is valued and cherished, rather than just routine. Letting your partner miss you can reignite excitement and appreciation for the relationship.

4. Move out

If you're cohabitating, it might be worth evaluating how this arrangement is impacting your relationship dynamics.

Living apart doesn’t mean stepping away from the relationship but can instead ensure that both partners remain intentional about the time they spend together and the future they are building.

Discuss the potential benefits of living separately before marriage as a way to maintain enthusiasm and commitment to a future together.

These strategies are about fostering mutual respect, appreciation, and commitment in a relationship. Open communication and shared goals are crucial in making any relationship work.