Today, Wednesday 20, 2020, marks the 30th birthday of Zainab wife of the business mogul.

To mark the special occasion, Kwadwo Safo Jnr took to social media to display his affection and show off his wife.

Kwadwo Safo who called his wife an epitome of beauty said she was the woman behind his success.

As if that was not enough he went further to pray for more life, strength and good health for his wife.

"The epitome of beauty, behind every successful man there is a woman and in my case, you are that woman. Happy birthday my pretty Queen from the kids and myself. Wish you more life, strength and good health. Didn’t mention wealth because we got that locked already. LOVE YOU AKOSUA," he captioned.