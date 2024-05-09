7 signs she's catching feelings for you

1. She laughs at your dry jokes

Laughter is a powerful tool for bonding, and if she finds humor in even your driest jokes, it's a sign that she enjoys your company and perhaps likes you more than just as a friend.

This could be her way of showing that she appreciates your sense of humor and your personality, which are crucial components in building a romantic connection.

2. She gets mad at you when she misses you

It might seem counterintuitive, but getting upset or irritable when missing someone can be a sign of deep affection. If she expresses frustration or annoyance when you're not around, it could be because she values your presence highly and feels the gap when you're not together.

3. She stays on the phone with you for hours

If she's willing to spend hours on the phone with you, it shows she enjoys your conversations and feels a strong connection. This kind of dedication to communication, especially in an era where many prefer texting, signals that she values deep and meaningful interactions with you.

4. She responds to your messages quickly

Prompt responses to your messages indicate that she's eager to talk to you and prioritizes your interaction. In a busy world, taking the time to respond quickly and consistently is a sign that you are important to her.

5. She keeps the conversation going

Whether it’s through asking questions or sharing stories, her efforts to keep the conversation flowing are a testament to her interest in you. This shows that she's not just responding out of courtesy but is genuinely engaged and wants to know more about you.

6. She sends you pictures randomly

Sending random pictures is a way of sharing her life with you and keeping you updated about her day-to-day activities. It’s an intimate gesture that suggests she wants you to be a part of her world.

7. She's always excited to see you

Notice her reaction when she sees you. If she's consistently excited and happy, it's a clear indicator that she values your company immensely. This excitement can be seen as one of the clearest signs of developing feelings.

Understanding these signs can help you gauge where her heart might be leaning toward. If you notice several of these behaviors, there's a good chance she's developing feelings for you.