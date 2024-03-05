5 signs she's about to leave you

1. The texts and calls have cooled off

Gone are the days when your phone was buzzing with her messages and calls. If you've noticed a significant drop in her digital affection and responses seem more obligatory than enthusiastic, it might be a sign she's creating distance.

It's not about being overly attached to your phone, but if communicating with you is no longer her priority, something might be up.

2. She's less interested in your day

It used to be that she couldn't wait to hear about even the most mundane parts of your day. Now, sharing your experiences feels like talking to a wall.

If showing interest in each other's lives has gone out the window, it's worth wondering why the sudden change. Feeling emotionally disconnected can be a precursor to physically checking out.

3. Social plans don’t include you anymore

Remember when weekends meant adventures together, or at least a check-in to see if you had plans?

If she's now consistently making plans without you, and you find out about her outings via social media or after the fact, she might be distancing herself.

It’s normal for partners to have their own social lives, but a total exclusion is a red flag.

4. Doesn't talk about the future

When she talks about the future, do you notice your name has been mysteriously left off the guest list? If mentions of future vacations, projects, or even dreams seem to be singularly hers, it's a sign she might not see you in her long-term picture anymore.

5. The fight for connection feels one-sided

Are you the only one initiating any kind of connection, whether it's a conversation, a date night, or intimacy? If it feels like you're in a solo battle to maintain your connection, she may have already checked out emotionally.

Noticing these signs doesn't mean your relationship is doomed. However, they are a signal that it's time to have an honest conversation about where you both stand.

Communication is the key to understanding whether these signs are just bumps in the road or indicators of a more significant shift in your relationship.