However, when Mimi traditionally tied the knot to the love of her life, one could not only describe her attire as over-the-top or elegantly extravagant.

The absolute gorgeous bride wore a floor-sweeping green and gold strapless Kente combo that made her look stunning.

Mimi's wrapped hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Mimi is here to serve you one.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana