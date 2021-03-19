If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Ritty Beny was on her wedding day.

The bride found just the perfect wedding gown and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely her when she stepped on to the aisle.

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

She glowed in the body wave blonde hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

It was a real showstopper for her white wedding. There was a lace top detail, white beaded asymmetrical cascading and the train was just long enough that she dedicated some bridesmaids as carrier.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Ritty’s wedding dress was simply unique. The silhouette of the gown even reminded us of Disney Princess Tiana’s dress. Her designer featured a sweetheart neckline that settles with the look.

She glowed in the wrapped 180 inches frontal hairstyle and the flawless makeup.

Even the bouquet was something for the book.

[Photos credit: Solmac studios]

