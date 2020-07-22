Never stop praying for what you prayed to receive.

Easy and his girlfriend Cherry tied the knots over the weekend in a star-studded event captured by popular photographer, Jema Photography.

The adorable couple gave us the best goal both in their traditional and white wedding.

For their traditional wedding, the bride stole our heart with her stunning kente dress and simple makeup and elegant hairstyle.

The groom wore burgundy kaftan which matched his bride’s ash Kente combo.

They dazzled us with the outfits for their white wedding. While the bride wore her sweeping floor white gown, Easy step on the aisle with his stunning tiger-skinned suit.

They both didn't disappoint the wedding guests with his amazing looks

What makes their union captivating is a photo showing how prayerful they both were. The groom was captured praying massively for their union and we caption it “Never stop praying for what you prayed to receive.”

Check photos below;

Easy and Cherry

Cherry

So In Love- Easy and Cherry