The actor and his girlfriend held the colourful ceremony at a secluded location in Spintex over the weekend.

The plush ceremony was a private one attended by the only invited guest which comprised of a few colleagues, close friends and family of the couple.

Henry expressed his gratitude to all on Instagram and also shared amazing photos of the beautiful ceremony. Scroll down to check out these photos.

READ ALSO: Adjetey Anang successful marriage tips - Lesson 11(Earn the trust)