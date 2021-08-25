These 6 personality types have the most difficulty finding relationships

Interestingly, combinations of some personality types can determine why some people find it so difficult to indulge in a relationship.

Hence, if you are confused about your feelings for love, here are some personality types to identify with, that have a hard time being in a relationship.

Introversion, Intuition, Feeling, Perceiving (INFP)

They are secretly huge admirers of love and romance. They have a particular image in their head about how every relationship should be and refuse to budge from it. Even if they get into a relationship, problems soon start when they demand their partner to be exactly how they pictured in their fairytale relationship. This can turn extremely toxic later.

Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Perceiving (ENTP)

Their main focus is growth. Whether it's their career or relationships, they only aspire to be the best version of themselves. Their need for constant improvement can get weary for their partner who always feels like they need to compete. People of this personality type don’t know how to be a supportive romantic partner, but they want to be a strict instructor, causing their partner to leave the relationship quickly.

Extraversion, Sensing, Thinking, Perceiving (ESTP)

They are the dominant ones in the relationship, not in a positive or neutral way, but rather harmful. They take it upon themselves to decide for their partner, even if it meaning leaving the relationship. They won’t even ask their partner about their opinions and are quick to judge and cut ties with the person, making them one of the worst people to be in a relationship with.

Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Judging (ENTJ)

People of this personality type never think of long-term effects. They usually like casual relationships without the promise of commitment and this poses a huge obstacle to their relationships and love life. They move on very easily and don’t even consider their ex’s feelings. They can never think of getting involved in emotional, deep relationships.

Introversion, Intuition, Thinking, Perceiving (INTP)

They are very shy and introverted. They usually wait for the other person to make the first move so that they can have a conversation. And once in a relationship, they can be very loyal partners. However, they face huge difficulties in expressing their feelings, causing their partner to feel mentally and emotionally exhausted. As a result, they also fail to understand their partner’s emotions.

Extraversion, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving (ESFP)