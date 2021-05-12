This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

It’s totally fine if you’ve got a little something different in mind for your big day or even decide that down payment on a house or a truly lush honeymoon instead of a big and chic wedding is better for you. In this case, you’re probably looking for some ways to save money on something, like a wedding dress.

You just need to look for a sort of non-wedding wedding dresses, which are unconventional, standout in a way and which you’ll be able to wear after your big day ends.

Interestingly, brides are eschewing classic white and ivory in favour of statement-making hues in every shade of the rainbow. Other unconventional wedding dress alternatives include floral prints, chic pantsuits, separates, and high-low hemlines—the options are endless.

2021 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression.

Ewuradwoa got married to the love of her life recently. In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous apparel.

Her designer provided her a gorgeous unconventional wedding dress look. It was one of the highlights of the wedding.

Ewuradwoa walked down the aisle in a stunning non-white gown that perfectly flattered her figure. We could hardly keep our eyes off the dress though, taking in the panels that decorated her outfit from her shoulders to her toes.

She accompanied her look with flawless makeup and beautiful hair making her look like a real princess. We love her tiara which complemented the dress perfectly.

Congratulations to Ewuradwoa.

[Photos credit:@Kawanzygh]

