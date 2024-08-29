This is what dating a womaniser does to a woman

It torments her peace of mind:

Being in a relationship with someone who is unfaithful or constantly seeks attention from other women can lead to constant worry and anxiety. The uncertainty and suspicion can take a toll on her mental peace, making her feel restless and uneasy.

Makes her paranoid:

A womaniser's actions can make a woman feel paranoid, constantly wondering if her partner is being truthful or if he's involved with someone else. This ongoing doubt and suspicion can create a cycle of overthinking and stress.

Any woman who comes close to her partner feels like a potential rival to her and she's always on guard, and this can be very draining and frustrating.

Damages her self-esteem:

When a woman is with someone who consistently looks for other options, it can make her feel inadequate and question her worth. She may start to believe that she is not good enough, leading to a significant drop in self-esteem and self-worth.

Destroys her ability to trust:

Repeated exposure to lies and infidelity can severely damage a woman's ability to trust. She might begin to see everything anyone says as a lie even when it's true, making it difficult for her to form healthy relationships in the future.

