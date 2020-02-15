Business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite has arrived for his son's 'white' wedding Saturday.

He arrived in the company of his brother Ernest Ofori Sarpong and other close relations.

Tracy and Kennedy Osei (Son of Kwame Despite) officially engaged on Thursday in an extravagant traditional wedding.

It was all glitz and glam as dignitaries, celebrities and guests gathered at one of their plush apartments in Accra for the ceremony.

There was a display of wealth; a fleet of cars to culture whether the proud dad and his son wore an extravaganza kente for the event.

