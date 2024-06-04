ADVERTISEMENT
4 reasons you should never send your friend to test your partner's loyalty

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Testing your partner's loyalty by sending a friend to hit on them might sound like a solid plan to some, but let me break it down for you—this is a recipe for disaster.

Hold up a second, because that might just be one of the riskiest moves you could make in a relationship. Here’s the lowdown on why this plot could turn into a real-life drama fast.

Imagine sending your friend to flirt with your partner, and they actually click. Instead of reassuring you, it could end in them getting together.

Not the plan, right? You risk losing two important relationships at once – your partner and your friend. It's a gamble where you could end up the biggest loser.

By setting up this test, you're telling your partner you don't trust them without saying a word. Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and once it's shaken, it's hard to rebuild.

Discovering that you've orchestrated such a test can deeply hurt your partner. This can lead to emotional pain and a feeling of betrayal, which are often harder to repair than the initial mistrust.

Introducing deceit, even indirectly, disrupts the peace of your relationship. Instead of harmony, you invite suspicion and conflict. The drama from such a test can have lasting effects, turning what could have been a minor insecurity into a major rift between you and your partner.

Third wheel

Instead of plotting tests, encourage honest communication. Share your feelings and insecurities with your partner. Focus on strengthening your bond through trust and understanding, rather than testing it in ways that could break it down.

