4 reasons you should never send your friend to test your partner's loyalty

1. You might lose both your partner and your friend

Imagine sending your friend to flirt with your partner, and they actually click. Instead of reassuring you, it could end in them getting together.

Not the plan, right? You risk losing two important relationships at once – your partner and your friend. It's a gamble where you could end up the biggest loser.

2. Sowing seeds of doubt

By setting up this test, you're telling your partner you don't trust them without saying a word. Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and once it's shaken, it's hard to rebuild.

Discovering that you've orchestrated such a test can deeply hurt your partner. This can lead to emotional pain and a feeling of betrayal, which are often harder to repair than the initial mistrust.

3. Inviting unnecessary drama

Introducing deceit, even indirectly, disrupts the peace of your relationship. Instead of harmony, you invite suspicion and conflict. The drama from such a test can have lasting effects, turning what could have been a minor insecurity into a major rift between you and your partner.

4. Communicate, don’t complicate: A better approach

Instead of plotting tests, encourage honest communication. Share your feelings and insecurities with your partner. Focus on strengthening your bond through trust and understanding, rather than testing it in ways that could break it down.