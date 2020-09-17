Things and activities are bouncing back gradually and restrictions are also being eased.

And if your prophecy was to marry before 2020 ends, we just three more months to go.

We love how couples have, so far, screamed the traditional Kente outfits on their big day.

The absolute gorgeous bride, Jasmine and her love, Samuel tied the knot over the weekend.

Jasmine was beautifully stunning in her Burgundy Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

Samuel, the groom, on the other hand, look stunning in his wrapped Kente which matched his wife's outfit. His traditional Ahenema pair of slippers is the right way of screaming tradition at the ceremony.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Samuel and Jasmine to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Jasmine matching to meet her groom

Jasmine and her bridemaids

Samuel and Jasmine

Samuel and Jasmine

Samuel and Jasmine