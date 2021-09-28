You may have a happier marriage if you marry as a virgin - Study finds

And depending on who you ask, being a virgin could actually be a turn off. Some people don’t rate virginity that highly. However, a new study has ranked abstinence before marriage as the gateway to a happy marriage.

According to the study by the University of Utah, the lesser people you have had sex with, the happier you would likely be because people who have had less sex prior to their marriage tend to report happier marriages.

Nicholas Wolfinger, a sociologist at the University of Utah, has found that people who never had any sex before marriage are most likely to report being in a “very happy” marriage. What this suggests is that having no prior knowledge of sex before marriage would mean greater levels of marital satisfaction.

“Contrary to conventional wisdom, when it comes to sex, less experience is better, at least for the marriage," W. Bradford Wilcox, a sociologist at the Institute for Family Studies, Utah, tells The Atlantic.

The logic here is this; having had sex with many people, you won’t be able to stop yourself from comparing the new partner to the old ones. “Having more partners prior to marriage makes you critically evaluate your spouse in light of previous partners, both sexually and otherwise,” Wilcox says.

Another researcher says that if sex is taken out of the equation in a relationship, it enables partners to have a stronger commitment within the relationship.

“They have never been interested in sex without commitment, and once married, they may be more committed to their spouses, and therefore happier,” Andrew Cherlin, a sociologist at Johns Hopkins University, told The Atlantic.

Before you start feeling doomed for having had sex before marriage, it is important to know that there isn’t a proven formula that guarantees or ensure a good life or a healthy marriage.