The launch which happened on Friday, February 5, 2021, witnessed very notable faces like Senyo Hosi (CEO - Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution) and James Etornam Flolu (DCE of Afadjato South).

The DCE in cutting the cake congratulated Pearl Flolu for setting up such an enterprise. He urged all to patronize the business so it can keep running and grow.

Pearl Flolu has been into Fashion for the past 10 years and still counting; she’s beaten all the odds amid the current world pandemic to officially launch and commission her brand.

Using authentic African prints and other Quality fabrics, Pearl showcases a wide range of enchanting, simple, unique styles and affordable prices fit for all.

The Fashion designer is ready for the both male and female bespoke with her experience and Modernity.

The Guest of Honour, Senyo Hosi CEO - Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution who spoke at the commissioning commended the effort and stated that this is an initiative to boost the economy of Ghana as well as aid in the creating of job in the country rather than it just being something fanciful, he recommended all to patronize Emeralds Clothing in other to expand its reach.

“I’m very excited to be here, I admire when people thrive and produce things, that take Ghana and it’s produced into the world and expands our potential,” said Senyo Hosi.

The launch was graced with dignitaries from different fields; Sarafina Tetefio, CEO of Lotus Mart, Patrick Donkor, CEO of kekle Securities and Dela Zuttah, CEO of Stockit.

Senyo Hosi joins Pearl Flolu to launch Emeralds Clothing

Senyo Hosi joins Pearl Flolu to launch Emeralds Clothing

Senyo Hosi joins Pearl Flolu to launch Emeralds Clothing

Senyo Hosi joins Pearl Flolu to launch Emeralds Clothing

Senyo Hosi joins Pearl Flolu to launch Emeralds Clothing

Senyo Hosi joins Pearl Flolu to launch Emeralds Clothing