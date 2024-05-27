That has not stopped snakes from invading some neighbourhoods especially when the environment is convenient and comfortable for them.

5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

If you are worried that there might be snakes in your backyard, here are five signs to look out for:

1. Shed skin

Snakes shed their skin regularly as they grow. Finding shed snake skins in your backyard, especially near hiding spots like under rocks or in tall grass, is a strong indicator that snakes are present.

2. Odour

One good sign that snakes are in your backyard is if you perceive a musky odour. Some snakes emit musky odours, especially when they feel threatened or are in mating season. If you detect a strong, unpleasant smell in your backyard, it could be a sign of nearby snakes.

3. Prey items

Snakes are predators and feed on a variety of prey, including rodents, insects, and small birds. Finding the remains of such prey, like rodent carcasses or eggshells, can indicate snake activity.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, if you have noticed that there are always rodents around your house and suddenly they are no more, it might indicate that a predator such as a snake is killing them.

4. Unexpected noises

Another sign that snakes might be around your house is if you keep hearing unexpected noises especially if it is coming from the flooring area. Snakes love and usually hide in small, dark, and damp places where they can hide and lay eggs.

5. Snake holes and tracks

Some snake species create burrows or holes in the ground for shelter and hunting. If you notice small, round openings in the soil, especially near vegetation or structures, that could mean there are snakes around.

Also, like other animals, snakes leave tracks behind as they move. Look for long, thin trails in dusty or muddy areas. Snakes move in a serpentine pattern, so their tracks may show a distinctive side-to-side movement.