8 gifts women should stop giving their men on Val's Day

1. Boxers Yes, they are practical, but they're hardly exciting. This year, opt for something that aligns with his hobbies or passions. How about a stylish accessory related to his favorite sport or a gadget that piques his interest?

2. Singlet: It’s not bad but you’ve given him one too many, get creative and buy him something he can easily appreciate.

3. Wallet A wallet is useful, but it's a gift that's been done to death. Consider something that offers an experience, like tickets to a game or a subscription to a specialty magazine or service he's been eyeing.

4. Deodorant Personal grooming gifts can be great, but deodorant feels a bit too basic. Why not upgrade to a luxury grooming kit or a unique cologne that you've picked out just for him?

5. Fake sneakers Quality matters, and nothing says "afterthought" like fake merchandise. Invest in a pair of quality sneakers or a different fashion item that he'll be proud to wear.

6. Handkerchief It's practical but lacks excitement. Swap this out for a stylish hat or a set of premium cufflinks to add a touch of class to his wardrobe.

7. Cards While a nice sentiment, cards shouldn't be the only gift. Pair a heartfelt card with something more substantial, like a book by his favorite author or a vinyl record of his favorite album.

8. Sex: It's an intimate part of your relationship but shouldn't be packaged as a Valentine's gift it’s an activity enjoyed by both parties, so don’t consider it a gift. Focus on something that caters to his personal tastes or interests instead.

Finally, the biggest gift you can give is breaking away from the routine. Surprise him with something out of the ordinary. This could be a surprise weekend getaway, a cooking class for two, or a custom-made piece of art.