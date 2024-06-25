Davido and Chioma’s wedding guests are A-list celebrities, influencers, actors, and politicians. The colours of the wedding were grey, gold, and red.
Here are the best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding.
Recommended articles
Afrobeats superstar Davido is tying the knot in what many have termed the wedding of the decade. Davido is a Grammy-nominated singer whose fame is worldwide. His relationship with Chioma has also been the subject of various controversies, so it’s no shock that their weddings are creating such a frenzy.
Here’s our favourite fashion moment from the wedding.
Sharon Ademefun
Davido’s sister came through in this shimmering gold gown with its padded shoulders. She definitely made a bold fashion statement.
Adenike Adeleke
Davido’s cousin was all the rave in her golden lace gown; her square neckline truly gave the look a chic but refreshing look.
Folasade Adeleke
Folasade looked gorgeous in her golden gown, especially loved the design on the bodice and the draping of the lace.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka, the host of the wedding, looked regal in a grey agbada with the look of a tiger at the back.
Funke Ogun
Funke was snatched in this corset gown; the mix of corset and lace looked so good.
Rude boy P square
The member of the famous duo also slayed in his grey agbada.