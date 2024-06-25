The best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

Afrobeats superstar Davido is tying the knot in what many have termed the wedding of the decade. Davido is a Grammy-nominated singer whose fame is worldwide. His relationship with Chioma has also been the subject of various controversies, so it’s no shock that their weddings are creating such a frenzy.

Here’s our favourite fashion moment from the wedding.

Sharon Ademefun

Davido’s sister came through in this shimmering gold gown with its padded shoulders. She definitely made a bold fashion statement.

Adenike Adeleke

Davido’s cousin was all the rave in her golden lace gown; her square neckline truly gave the look a chic but refreshing look.

Folasade Adeleke

Folasade looked gorgeous in her golden gown, especially loved the design on the bodice and the draping of the lace.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka, the host of the wedding, looked regal in a grey agbada with the look of a tiger at the back.

Funke Ogun

Funke was snatched in this corset gown; the mix of corset and lace looked so good.

Rude boy P square