The best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best-dressed guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Best-dressed wedding guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding [Instagram]
Best-dressed wedding guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding [Instagram]

Davido and Chioma’s wedding guests are A-list celebrities, influencers, actors, and politicians. The colours of the wedding were grey, gold, and red.

Afrobeats superstar Davido is tying the knot in what many have termed the wedding of the decade. Davido is a Grammy-nominated singer whose fame is worldwide. His relationship with Chioma has also been the subject of various controversies, so it’s no shock that their weddings are creating such a frenzy.

Here’s our favourite fashion moment from the wedding.

Davido’s sister came through in this shimmering gold gown with its padded shoulders. She definitely made a bold fashion statement.

Davido’s cousin was all the rave in her golden lace gown; her square neckline truly gave the look a chic but refreshing look.

Folasade looked gorgeous in her golden gown, especially loved the design on the bodice and the draping of the lace.

Ebuka, the host of the wedding, looked regal in a grey agbada with the look of a tiger at the back.

Funke was snatched in this corset gown; the mix of corset and lace looked so good.

The member of the famous duo also slayed in his grey agbada.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

