ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever wonder when the world will end? Science has the answer.

When the world will end [freepik]
When the world will end [freepik]

In the future, extreme temperatures, ranging from 104°F to 158°F (40°C to 70°C), would be deadly for most mammals, including humans. Our bodies wouldn't be able to sweat effectively enough to cool down, leading to heatstroke and death.

Recommended articles

The combination of extreme heat, high humidity, and limited resources would likely lead to a mass extinction event.

A new study by the University of Bristol paints a grim picture of Earth's future, predicting a mass extinction event in roughly 250 million years. This die-off, however, wouldn't be caused by human activity as we know it today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study intentionally didn't account for additional heat caused by human activities like burning fossil fuels. This means the actual extinction event could occur much sooner than 250 million years.

Some scientists believe that the world will be utterly desolate by 2200, or 182 years from today, as temperatures rise. This was stated in a white paper for the National Academy of Sciences.

The date the world ends [interestingengineering]
The date the world ends [interestingengineering] Pulse Nigeria

They believe we should begin planning for life in other planets. Global warming, nuclear winter, pandemics, asteroid impacts, and artificial intelligence all have the potential to bring humanity down.

While this extinction event is not very close, the study serves as a reminder of the delicate balance of Earth's climate. Even without future fossil fuel emissions, natural processes pose a long-term threat. However, humans need to be more careful so as not to make it happen sooner.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

Entrepreneur

Becoming an entrepreneur: 8 steps to unleash your entrepreneurial spirit

The pros and cons of using test strip [Health]

What to know about the pros and cons of using pregnancy test strips