Here's the date the world will end, according to scientists

The combination of extreme heat, high humidity, and limited resources would likely lead to a mass extinction event.

When the world will end, according to scientists

A new study by the University of Bristol paints a grim picture of Earth's future, predicting a mass extinction event in roughly 250 million years. This die-off, however, wouldn't be caused by human activity as we know it today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study intentionally didn't account for additional heat caused by human activities like burning fossil fuels. This means the actual extinction event could occur much sooner than 250 million years.

Some scientists believe that the world will be utterly desolate by 2200, or 182 years from today, as temperatures rise. This was stated in a white paper for the National Academy of Sciences.

Pulse Nigeria

They believe we should begin planning for life in other planets. Global warming, nuclear winter, pandemics, asteroid impacts, and artificial intelligence all have the potential to bring humanity down.