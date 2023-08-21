Korea's park dedicated to sex education and eroticism

So, it’s quite interesting to find that on Jeju Island in South Korea, there is a whole botanical park dedicated to sex and all forms of kink. This sex-themed park has 140 sculptures all portraying humans in different sex positions.

Loveland was opened in 2004 and is focused on the theme of sex and sex education, you can find elements like a stone labia, the masturbation cycle, and a sculpture of a large phallus. This park isn’t just a botanical park but a delightful display of explicit designs and statues.

At the entrance of this park, there are signs shaped like the male sex organ, giving you directions with welcoming messages. There are also sculptures of all kinds displaying different kinds of human connections ranging from affectionate hugs, to more explicit sculptures depicting various sex positions and different types of kinks all over the park.

Visitors must be 18 or above to be able to have access to this place. This is to ensure that tourists engage with the art more maturely and responsibly, taking note of how sensitive matters of this nature can be.

The park’s sex theme is not limited to only sculptures but transcends to even the food served at this park. It also includes creative culinary offerings that appear lewd.

Embracing its distinctive concept, the park provides a playful and engaging atmosphere, maintaining a cohesive and creative theme throughout the experience.

Loveland Jeju Island serves as a thought-provoking testament to the intersection of art, human relationships, and societal boundaries. Its existence challenges preconceived notions, inviting us to reconsider the boundaries of artistic expression and our perspectives on intimacy and connection.

