Things to do this weekend if you are single

Step out; in the afternoon instead of ordering food go to the market, buy fresh vegetables come home and cook or just go to the market to find new places you can get clothes for cheap. No matter the reason just come out, nobody will find you in your room. Your tv and phone or laptop are not the only avenues to meet people, don’t lock up yourself and you are single not a prisoner. Open that door and step out enjoy your freedom of having no one to explain your actions to.

Take yourself on an evening date; so okay, when you came back from the keep fit session you were very tired so you took your bath and fell asleep. You woke up and it was late, that’s no excuse to stay indoors. There are many things you can do, like going for a live band performance at a bar near you, there are even some hotels that organize live music shows attend and enjoy good music you might end up meeting people who enjoy good music as you do and you can take it from there, or you can go watch a stage play at the national theatre I promise you that you will enjoy it, just don’t pay attention to all those people who came along with their partners else you’ll go home and cry. Focus on your own entertainment because a happy person attracts happy people.