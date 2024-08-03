This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

From stylish gowns to crop tops paired with jeans and fabulous two-piece outfits, these celebrities stepped out looking fantastic.

Here are the best pictures posted by Nigerian celebrities on Instagram this week:

Toke Makinwa

Toke ate this Hanifa gown up. Hanifa gowns are known for their fitting form and beautiful fabric, and they looked gorgeous on Toke.

Tems

Tems posed in Times Square New York in a white singlet and baggy jeans to announce her ‘Burning’ video.

It was a typical Tems look when she is not wearing her bodycon gowns or jumpsuits. Her Y2K belt was also a beautiful addition to the look.

Osas Ighodaro

This cherry look deserves to be on the Oscar red carpet; the imagination, creativity, and structure of this gown are out of this world.

Jemima Osunde

Jemima attended a movie premiere in a white pantsuit. My favourite part of this look is the embroidery by the side, which is simply creative and goes with the theme of the movie.

Shaffy Bello

Pretty women wear pink, and Shaffy slayed this pink outfit, complete with the hat. It’s giving Grace Kelly or British royalty. Pure class.

Sharon Ooja