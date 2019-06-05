Titled 'Classic Night time - Brown Glitter Half Cut crease,' it is a step-by-step process for attaining easy gold clitter and eye shadow look paired with red lips - an ideal and classic look for a night out.

Lomotey's win at the beauty awards scheme was in honour of her channel being “the most influential and impactful online video blog covering the makeup industry in Ghana across diverse content topics” during the year under review.

Over the past year, her channel has become the preferred online destination for persons with interest in the beauty industry in Ghana including amateurs and professional.

Her technical but simple approach to tutorials and sharing details on current trends attracts thousands of visitors to her channel.

Her work was featured in a GhOneTV news report about the Ghanaian make up and beauty industry in August 2018.

She owns BlushStrokesByLerny, a beauty and makeup company that specializes in Bridal and Editorial Makeup.