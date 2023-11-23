Safe period: What it is and how it works

Here's a brief overview of how it works:

Menstrual cycle phases:

Menstrual phase:

This is the time when a woman is menstruating.

Follicular phase:

This phase begins after menstruation and lasts until ovulation.

Ovulation is the release of an egg from the ovary.

Ovulatory phase:

This is a short phase when the egg is released and can be fertilized by

sperm.

Luteal phase:

This phase occurs after ovulation and lasts until the next menstrual

period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ovulation timing:

Ovulation typically occurs around the middle of the menstrual cycle, but the exact timing can vary.

In a standard 28-day cycle, ovulation might occur around day 14.

Sperm can survive in the female reproductive system for several days, while the egg remains viable for about 24 hours.

Therefore, the "fertile window" is considered to be a few days before ovulation and up to the day of ovulation itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identifying the safe period:

The safe period is generally considered to be the days outside the fertile window.

To estimate the safe period, one needs to know the average length of their menstrual cycle and the expected time of ovulation. This method requires regular menstrual cycles to be effective.

Factors affecting cycle regularity:

Stress, illness, and other factors can affect the regularity of menstrual cycles, making it challenging to predict ovulation accurately.

The safe period method is not foolproof and comes with a higher risk of unintended pregnancy compared to other contraceptive methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

If avoiding pregnancy is a priority, more reliable methods, such as hormonal contraceptives or barrier methods, are generally recommended.