Things you should know before you date an older man

· They might pamper you but...

They could satisfy your desires, buying you whatever you wish. After all, it's often not difficult to impress a young woman. They may chauffeur you around, provide you with an allowance, take you out on dates, and offer financial support, alluring you with these gestures. Seasoned older men are adept at employing these tactics gracefully. They'll treat you in ways you've never experienced before, aiming to ensure that you become attached to them, regardless of circumstances. Over time, you might begin to believe that finding someone similar is impossible, causing you to endure terrible treatment from them.

· They groom you;

not all of them are like this, but you have to note that most older men who are into younger women mostly want to be able to groom them. They know that when a woman is young and pure, she’s naïve about a lot of things so he can get away with a lot of things, and get her to think the way he wants her to think. You’ll start to think that you’re grown and that all your age mates are too young.

· They can be manipulative

They have been around for long they know what they are about, they know what they can say to get what they want from you. So even if they have wronged you in an unforgivable, they know what to say to get away with it. They know how to handle things they got away with many and they will get away with many more.

· They can be controlling

They know you’re young, they know they can provide, they know they can take care of you because of this they think they can tell you what to do. They want to dictate what you should eat, what you should wear, whom you should talk to, and even where you should go. They see you as young and naïve and hence you need to be told what to do.

· He may be hiding something

If a man is in his 30s and has all the qualities and yet he’s still single, don’t rush into a relationship with them. Take your time and do a thorough investigation before you commit. He may have some red flags that have chased all the women away or he probably has a woman. Whatever the case may be just do your investigations because these people know how to hide.