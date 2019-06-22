"My son will come back," he told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview while ruling out any court action to take custody of his son.

"Like pastors say God's children never get lost, my blood won't get lost.

"Note this date, give yourself a short time, My son will be back," he Osebo said.

The Accra-based businessman tells Pulse.com.gh that he holds no grudge against the GHOne news anchor.

According to him, he has been portrayed in the media as someone who gave birth to a son and abandoned him.

“No one will give birth to a child and throw them away,” Osibo explains.

“That they won’t take care of them. So, you may ask what happened to create that space.

If you’ve not spoken to the father of your child in 3 years, do you put that on social media?

“When I was expanding my shop two years ago, I invited her. I have her contact number. Just two years ago, we were chatting.

“She was going to come when I invited her but had an emergency. I said ok. Just two years ago. So where from having not spoken to the father of my child for the past 16 or 17 years? It’s lies.