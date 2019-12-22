According to him, they have implemented social intervention programmes in education, health and many sectors to improve the lives of the citizenry.

He said there were sufficient data to back his claim and would soon release them to clear any doubt on the minds of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference, he challenged the National Democratic Congress to mention one social intervention they implemented in their 8-year reign.

“We told the people of Ghana that we are are going to do three core things. We are going to stabilize the economy, reduce the suffering of our people, and transform this economy into a modern and prosperous economy.

This was our contract with the people of Ghana. Ladies and gentlemen, what a difference three years of good effective leadership can make in a country. Because after three years, we can say without any shadow of doubt that we have fulfilled at least 72% of the promises that we made to the people of Ghana,” he said.

“We have either delivered completely or we are delivering on 72% and we are going to put the data out so that everyone will go promise by promise and see whether we are delivering or we have delivered. We will put the data out because we have done the work,” he added.