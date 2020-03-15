Staff of Bui Power who have also been in contact with employees of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have also been ordered to do same.

These instructions come on the back of the temporary closure of the Ghana International School, German Swiss School, and Lincoln Community School over the coronavirus scare.

A statement from Chief Executive Officer advised: “all staff whose wards attend these institutions as well as staff who have been in contact with staff of UNDP to proceed to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks effective Monday, March 16, 2020.”

The Bui Power Authority, however, assured employees of its commitment to ensuring the safe working environment of its staff in the wake of global threats of coronavirus.

Read the full statement below: