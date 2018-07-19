Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

2018 mid-year budget review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta


Full Text 2018 mid-year budget review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta

In the mid-year budget, Ken Ofori-Atta said that the government will maintain the VAT rate of 12.5 percent. This is contrary to rumours and media reports that VAT may be increased.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia walking to the chamber play

The Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia walking to the chamber

The Finance Minister on Thursday (July 19, 2019) presented the 2018 mid-year budget to Parliament.

In the mid-year budget, he stated that the government will maintain the VAT rate of 12.5 percent. This is contrary to rumours and media reports that VAT may be increased.

He called on the Minority in Parliament to stop taking direction on economic policies on social media.

READ ALSO: There will be no increase in VAT – Ofori Atta

 “I wish to assure the House that VAT will not be increased. I would like to advise our friends in the opposition that they should stop taking policy direction on the economy from social media” the Finance Minister advised.”

play

 

The government also reviewed the Personal Income Tax which stands at 25 percent for those who earn more than GHC 10,000.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said that the government will include an additional band of GHC10,000 and above per month at a rate of 35 percent.

READ ALSO: Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta

He further announced an imposition of a luxury vehicle tax on vehicles with a capacity of 3.0 litres and above.

He added that "the levy will be paid on first registration and subsequently at annual renewal. Commercial vehicles will be exempted."

He added that they will ensure tax compliance in order to meet their revenue targets and also develop the nation.

Click to  here read the full mid-year budget review presented to Parliament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

2018 Budget Review: Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above 2018 Budget Review Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above
2018 Budget Review: Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta 2018 Budget Review Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta
2018 Budget Review: Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehicles 2018 Budget Review Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehicles
Taxes In Ghana: There will be no increase in VAT – Ofori Atta Taxes In Ghana There will be no increase in VAT – Ofori Atta
Economy Of Ghana: Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today Economy Of Ghana Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today
BoG cancels acquisition of adb shares by Belstar & 3 others BoG cancels acquisition of adb shares by Belstar & 3 others

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK



Top Articles

1 2018 Budget Review Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and abovebullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 2018 Budget Review Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehiclesbullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Economy Of Ghana Finance Minister presents mid-year budget...bullet
7 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
8 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
10 Taxes In Ghana There will be no increase in VAT –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

 
Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase
Taxes In Ghana Businesses threaten to pass on VAT, NHIS levy increase to consumers
PropertyTax_jpg.jpg
Paying Taxes Check for Tax Cert from masons and carpenters before giving jobs – Expert
Online jobs; how to make money on Youtube in Ghana
How to make money online Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana