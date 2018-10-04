Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Cost of banking sector cleanup hits almost GH¢13bn


Collapsed Banks Cost of banking sector cleanup hits almost GH¢13bn

President Akufo-Addo said that these interventions had saved more than 1,147, 366 million Ghanaians and their businesses.

  • Published:
Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG) play

Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that the cost of liquidating the seven troubled banks has reached almost GHC13 billion.

The president was speaking at the opening of new headquarters of Standard Chartered Bank in Accra.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier this year said that the cost of liquidating the troubled banks was about GHC8.5 billion.

READ ALSO: Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks

This was as a result of bonds issued to support the operations the new Consolidated Bank and some funds that were used to assist the operations of the banks in liquidity support before they were collapsed by the Bank of Ghana.

According to the President, “GH¢8 billion bond issued by the Ministry of Finance, and GH¢4.7 billion of liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana”, should help the government deal with the banking crisis.

He stated that these interventions had saved more than 1,147, 366 million Ghanaians and their businesses.

READ ALSO: Menzgold denies that it is paying 50% principal to its clients

He added that the cleaning-up of the banking sector was necessary to help strengthen the economy. He also explained the government’s decision to liquidate the troubled banks, insisting that was the best option out for the economy.

“I have said it before, and let me reiterate that those responsible for the sequence of activities that led to the crisis will face the full brunt of the law if they are found to have broken the law, and suffer all the consequences prescribed by law,” the President said.   

The President said the government is putting measures in place to develop the entire financial system citing programmes like the National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy (NFIDS), which is currently before Cabinet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Staff Agitation: PMMC staff demonstrate, demand removal of MD Staff Agitation PMMC staff demonstrate, demand removal of MD
Personal Computer: 5 things to consider before buying a used laptop Personal Computer 5 things to consider before buying a used laptop
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold denies that it is paying 50% principal to its clients Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold denies that it is paying 50% principal to its clients
Banking Sector: Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks Banking Sector Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks
Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production
Judicial Service: Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary Judicial Service Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary

Recommended Videos

Duncan-Williams: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist Duncan-Williams Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist
Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch



Top Articles

1 Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the...bullet
2 Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accrabullet
3 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principalbullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Banking In Ghana BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinancebullet
6 Economic crisis Nduom embarks on national stop the panic...bullet
7 Ghana To The World Emirates makes history as A380 lands in...bullet
8 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
9 Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t...bullet
10 Cocoa In Ghana Cocoa prices remain unchanged for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet

Business

Tax Stamp Policy GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.
Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October
CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year
Selling Cocoa Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa products
X
Advertisement