Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200K


An Accra High Court charged the two, suspects on three counts of stealing and conspiracy.

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday (September 4, 2018) remanded two staff of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited for allegedly stealing GHS200,000 from the bank.

The two, Bobic Kwamena Yeboah and Prince Ababio, were charged on three counts of stealing and conspiracy.

They pleaded not guilty to all three charges but the court presided over by Mrs Marian Affoh remanded them to reappear on 18 September 2018.

The prosecutor of the case DSP George Amegah told the court that Bobic was Bullion Teller and Prince was a Cash Boy, both of the defunct Beige Bank.

After the licences of 5 local banks were revoked and merged to form the CBG, the two accused persons together with seven others were retained under the supervision of one Christian Ekow Aidoo to manage what has been named the Central Vault of the Consolidated Bank Ghana.

The duties of the accused persons included distributing cash to the various branches under the bank.

On August 23, 2018, the 2 met to discuss their future if they were laid-off.

Prince said he would continue with his car sales business which he does alongside his regular job.

Bobic who had no business apart from the banking job asked to be introduced into the car business.

Prince told him to raise an amount of GHS200,000.00 after which he can help him start the business.

The 2 then agreed to steal from the vault of the bank.

On that same day when Bobic went to receive the cash requirement for distribution to the bank's branches assigned him, he increased the cash requirement by GHS100,000.00.

He said Bobic went for the said amount from the Central Vault, which he handed over to Prince to take away.

Bobic was able to hide the cash since he was the same person who counts the cash in the vault after the day’s work.

DSP George Amegah told the court that the complaint was filed by the Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited, Daniel Wilson Addo.

