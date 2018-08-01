Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG


Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG

The banks are Beige Bank, Construction bank, Royal bank, uniBank and Sovereign bank.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Bank of Ghana has merged 5 banks and named it as the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

The banks are Beige Bank, Construction bank, Royal bank, uniBank and Sovereign bank.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, said that some banks presented fake documents that made it seem they could meet the new capital requirement.

However, time has caught up with them.

GHc400 million capital requirement struggle

In 2017, the Central Bank gave the commercial banks in Ghana until the end of 2018 to raise a GHc400 million new capital requirement. Failure to raise the said amount meant that the banks would close down or become a microfinance or savings and loans institutions.

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt

After this development, most indigenous-owned banks complained and asked that they are given a little more time to meet the new capital requirement.

They also petitioned the president to intervene. But their petition was however rejected.

The BoG advised them to join forces and recapitalise or risk having their licenses revoked

Meanwhile, the foreign-owned banks are not complaining.

READ ALSO: Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax

Dr Addison earlier revealed that some 15 banks are set to meet the new minimum requirement. This means that 19 others would have to resort to various options available to them in order not to miss the deadline.

Banks takeover

In 2017, the BoG announced the takeover of UT and Capital banks by GCB Bank.

In March 2018, the central bank again announced that indigenous bank; uniBank, had been taken over by audit firm, KPMG Ghana as the administrator. This was because uniBank was on the verge of collapse at the time.

Again, in May 2018, BoG appointed an adviser to directly supervise operations of Sovereign Bank which the central bank claimed faced governance and capitalization challenges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Bundles: AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry Bundles AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry
Corruption In Ghana: President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt Corruption In Ghana President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt
Paying Tax: Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax Paying Tax Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax
Collecting Taxes: Gov’t begins collection of luxury vehicles today Collecting Taxes Gov’t begins collection of luxury vehicles today
Moving On: Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo Moving On Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo
1District 1Factory: 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo 1District 1Factory 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 4 signs you're going to be really successful Business Insider 4 signs you're going to be really successful
Luxury Vehicles Tax: Government to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehicles Luxury Vehicles Tax Government to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehicles
Minimum Wage Salary: Government increases minimum wage by 10% Minimum Wage Salary Government increases minimum wage by 10%



Top Articles

1 Innovation ICGC goes electronic in tithes and offering collectionbullet
2 Paying Tax Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle taxbullet
3 Moving On Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigobullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
7 Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks...bullet
8 Collecting Taxes Gov’t begins collection of luxury...bullet
9 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according...bullet
10 Fighting Corruption Ghana to introduce ‘first port...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
Low-Income Level Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson
Ghanaian Retail Market Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets
Finance Top 6 strongest currencies in Africa
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
Corruption Cleaning ghost-names on payroll is a slow process - AG