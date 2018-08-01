President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt

news

President Akufo-Addo has said that his family is not corrupt in spite of the consistent corruption accusations levelled against his family by some of his political opponents.

The President was speaking at the Internal Audit Conference on Wednesday (August 1, 2018) in Accra.

He said that he did not become President to enrich himself and his family. He added that his family is not involved in anything untoward.

Nana Akufo-Addo accused his political opponents as desperate people who will say anything to make him look bad. He, however, reiterated his promise to fight corruption and protect the public purse.

"I came to reiterate that I need your help in the fight against corruption. I came to renew publicly the secret vow that I took to protect the public purse. I came also to acknowledge that this is not a battle I can wage or win alone."

"There are many layers to the protection of the public purse and internal auditors are its primary defenders. I want to say that the stringent and desperate efforts being made by my political opponents to tarnish me and members of my family with corruption will simply not wash.”

"I did not come into public life to make money out of public service and members of my family know fully well that they have to behave and are not involved in anything untoward. I am aware that you give a dog a bad name in order to hang it but this dog will not be hanged."

During the 2016 campaign, then-presidential hopeful Nana Akufo-Addo promised to fight corruption if he is voted into power. At his inauguration ceremony in 2017, he gave a firm assurance to do as he had promised during the campaign.

“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions. Public service is just that — service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said when corruption is fought properly it would restore the integrity of the public service and also develop the economy.