Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Gov’t begins collection of luxury vehicles today


Collecting Taxes Gov’t begins collection of luxury vehicles today

In a statement issued by the GRA, it stated that the taxes will only affect cars with engine capacity above 2950.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will start the collection of taxes on luxury cars from today (August 1, 2018).

In a statement issued by the GRA, it stated that the taxes will only affect cars with engine capacity above 2950.

The statement further said that vehicles with an engine capacity of 2950 to 3549 capacity will pay GHS1,000 cedis while vehicles with engine capacity of 3550 to 4049 will pay  GHS1,500.

READ ALSO: Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo

Engine capacity above 4049 will pay GHS2,000 cedis.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced this new tax when he presented the 2018 mid-year budget review to Parliament in July.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta play

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

 

He explained that the government intends to improve revenue mobilization through the policy.

READ ALSO:  Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson

Meanwhile, the government is expected to raise about GHS300 million from the taxes on luxury vehicles.

Some economists are have expressed optimism that the government will meet the target since it already has a database of such vehicles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Paying Tax: Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax Paying Tax Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax
Moving On: Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo Moving On Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo
1District 1Factory: 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo 1District 1Factory 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo
Low-Income Level: Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson Low-Income Level Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson
Fighting Corruption: Ghana to introduce ‘first port duty rule’ Fighting Corruption Ghana to introduce ‘first port duty rule’
Ghanaian Retail Market: Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets Ghanaian Retail Market Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets

Recommended Videos

Broadcast Messages: WhatsApp to stop users from forwarding messages to over 20 people Broadcast Messages WhatsApp to stop users from forwarding messages to over 20 people
Rich Influencers: This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram Rich Influencers This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram
Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'



Top Articles

1 Innovation ICGC goes electronic in tithes and offering collectionbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
5 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
6 Ghanaian Retail Market Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if...bullet
7 Fighting Corruption Ghana to introduce ‘first port duty rule’bullet
8 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
9 Mid-Year Budget Review New tax measures take effect from...bullet
10 Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
9 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Finance Top 6 strongest currencies in Africa
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
Corruption Cleaning ghost-names on payroll is a slow process - AG
Lifestyle The cost of renting these lavish apartments in Accra is mind-blowing
Ameri Deal Amendment Consumers may pay more for electricity – Experts predicts