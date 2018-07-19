Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today


Economy Of Ghana Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is in line with Ghana’s Financial Management Administration Act which requires that the Minister for Finance appear before Parliament not later than July 31, to submit a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

  • Published:
We have cleared GHS 6 billion inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta play

We have cleared GHS 6 billion inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will today (Thursday, July 19, 2018) present the government’s 2018 mid-year budget review before Parliament.

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is in line with Ghana’s Financial Management Administration Act which requires that the Minister for Finance appear before Parliament not later than July 31, to submit a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

The review gives the government the opportunity to inform the Parliament of its revision of economic targets and forecast for the remaining half of the year.

READ ALSO: Majority to support tax increase

Also, it will also analyze the country’s revenue targets and expenditures.

This year’s presentation has been one of the much talked about by the general public. This is due to media reports suggesting that the Minister will announce an increment in VAT from 17.5% to 21.5%.

Parliament of Ghana play

Parliament of Ghana

 

This was after a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, asked questions on his Facebook timeline suggesting that there may be an increment in taxes.

Most Ghanaians were not happy about the speculated plan.

READ ALSO: BoG cancels acquisition of adb shares by Belstar & 3 others

The Minority in Parliament also indicated their opposition to the said increment.

Ghanaian Businesses were also against the rumour. The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) said it wanted the government to rather widen the tax net rather than further burden those already paying tax.

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of Abossey-Okai Spare Parts Dealers, Clement Boateng, said he wanted the government to ensure that any tax measure stabilizes the cedi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

2018 Budget Review: Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above 2018 Budget Review Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above
2018 Budget Review: Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta 2018 Budget Review Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta
2018 Budget Review: Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehicles 2018 Budget Review Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehicles
Taxes In Ghana: There will be no increase in VAT – Ofori Atta Taxes In Ghana There will be no increase in VAT – Ofori Atta
BoG cancels acquisition of adb shares by Belstar & 3 others BoG cancels acquisition of adb shares by Belstar & 3 others
Tax Hikes: Majority to support tax increase Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK
Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke



Top Articles

1 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 How to make money online Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube...bullet
5 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
6 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
7 Economy Of Ghana Finance Minister presents mid-year budget...bullet
8 2018 Budget Review Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehiclesbullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Taxes In Ghana Businesses threaten to pass on VAT, NHIS levy increase to consumers
PropertyTax_jpg.jpg
Paying Taxes Check for Tax Cert from masons and carpenters before giving jobs – Expert
Cost of Fuel IES predicts increase in fuel prices this month
Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana
Donor Support World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy, tourism sectors