Galamsey still ongoing in Abirem – Chief

The chief of Pankese at Abirem in the Eastern Region Nana Dr Boakye Danquah has said that some people are still engaging in illegal mining in his area despite the ban on all small-scale mining activity in the country.

Nana Dr Boakye Danquah, said the illegal miners operate at night in an attempt to hide their activities from the public.

He, therefore, called on the Operation Vanguard Taskforce formed to fight illegal mining popularly referred to as galamsey to up its game.

He said on Accra FM that “I can tell you on authority that the galamsey business is still going on in Abirem and they are even destroying the rivers more than ever.”

“The galamseyers normally engage in the business at night, and, so, I want the Operation Vanguard to take note of that and deal with them.”

The NPP government placed a ban on all small-scale mining activities after they took office in January 2017. This was to save the environment and water bodies across the country.

It was also to enable the government to deal with the illegal ones among them and to also properly streamline the activities of the licensed miners.