Gov’t increases minimum wage by 10%

The government has increased the daily minimum wage for workers by 10 percent.

This means that the new minimum wage is now GHC10.65 from GHC9.68

In a statement issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC), it said that the decision was taken after the Tripartite Committee met.

The Tripartite Committee is made up of the government, labour, and the Employers Association.

The statement also added that the change will take effect on 1st January 2019.

“The committee directs that any establishment, institution or organization whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new National Daily Minimum wage should adjust its wages upward with effect from 1st January 2019.”

The members who signed the statement from the committee were Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, for the government, Terence Darko for the Employers Association, and Dr. Yaw Baah for labour.

“Any establishment, institution or organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with law,” the statement warned.

This means that it is illegal for any worker in Ghana to be paid below the minimum wage.