Helicopter carrying gold force lands at maize farm


In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm

Reports suggest that no member of the crew was injured.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play

A helicopter carrying gold from the Bibiani Chirano gold mines to Accra developed a mechanical fault and forced landed at a maize farm at Kumikrom near Asamankese in the Eastern region.

Reports suggest that no member of the crew was injured.

A police report also indicated that another helicopter from Accra was flown to the maize farm at about 5:30 pm Monday and conveyed the content and crew on the faulty plane to Accra.

play

 

“On 23/07/18 at about 1225 hours a distress call was received from police Yanowa near Asamankese which indicated that a private helicopter No.SA365C3 – N.5073 transporting gold from Bibiani Chirano gold mines to Accra developed a mechanical fault and forced landed at a harvested maize farm at Kumikrom near Asamankese,” the report said.

It further noted: “Police in Asamankese led by Supt. Mr J N K Ackah visited the scene and met four (4) crew members namely Capt. Abdul Salam, Gifty Danso, a Customs officer, David Fosu and Adjei Kumi Enock also Internal security men on board, safe. At 1740 hours, another helicopter arrived whilst police were alert and firm on the ground providing the needed security. The boxes of gold were transferred into the latter helicopter intact plus the distressed crewman and conveyed to Accra at 1754 hours. Adeiso Police commander Aspol Mr Yeboah and Hon. Eugene Sackey DCE for Adeiso plus Accra Highway Patrol Team led by Sgt Latif also arrived at the scene. The faulty helicopter has been left at the scene under Yanowa Police guard.”

