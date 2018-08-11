Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

How Ibrahim Mahama's GHC302M debt collapsed UT Bank


Financial Crisis How Ibrahim Mahama's GHC302M debt collapsed UT Bank

A loan facility of GHC302 million was extended to the businessman's four companies without banking procedures and he has since refused to pay his debt, the document read on Accra-based Joy FM has noted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

It has emerged that the brother of ex-president John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, was among those who heavily owed UT Bank, leading to its collapse, audit documents of the bank have shown.

READ MORE: Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana

A loan facility of GHC302 million was extended to the businessman's four companies without banking procedures and he has since refused to pay his debt, the document read on Accra-based Joy FM has noted.

His failure to pay the money left the bank in a dire financial situation.

Following that, the bank board called for an emergency meeting to discuss how best to get Mr Ibrahim Mahama to pay his debt.

Minutes of the board meeting noted: "[Ibrahim Mahama] had made no effort to honour any of the assurances he gave when he met them on 29th March 2016."

Subsequently, the board decided to "exert external pressure" on Mr Ibrahim by meeting his brother, Mr Mahama, who was the then president.

The board held another meeting in which they invited Mr Ibrahim but he failed to show up.

The Board "felt slighted and disrespected by his actions" and "questioned his credibility as a businessman," according to the report.

READ MORE: Collapsed Bank It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien

At another board meeting in which Mr Ibrahim finally attended, he  assured the board that he was "making every effort to pay the amounts outstanding from related companies."

In August 2018, the Bank of Ghana revoked the license of the Bank over its inability to turn around the negative capital adequacy position of the bank.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

IMANI Boss: Attacking Otabil over Capital Bank collapse "offensive"-Franklin Cudjoe IMANI Boss Attacking Otabil over Capital Bank collapse "offensive"-Franklin Cudjoe
Banking Crisis: UT Bank wanted to meet Mahama over brother's GHC302M debt Banking Crisis UT Bank wanted to meet Mahama over brother's GHC302M debt
Illegal Mining: Here is why the fight against galamsey will be new Minister’s priority Illegal Mining Here is why the fight against galamsey will be new Minister’s priority
Second Hand Products: Importers to pay levy on imported second-hand electronic gadgets from October 1 Second Hand Products Importers to pay levy on imported second-hand electronic gadgets from October 1
Banks Collapse: Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana Banks Collapse Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana
Savannah Ponzi Scheme: MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah 'Ponzi' funds to victims Savannah Ponzi Scheme MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah 'Ponzi' funds to victims

Recommended Videos

Business News: Bank liquidation support could’ve bought over 2,900 ambulances Business News Bank liquidation support could’ve bought over 2,900 ambulances
Stable Economy: We’ve built a strong economy – Bawumia Stable Economy We’ve built a strong economy – Bawumia
Business News: Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS Business News Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS



Top Articles

1 Made In Ghana Government is killing our business - Kantankabullet
2 Banking Crisis We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claimsbullet
3 Menzgold Saga Here is why Precious Minerals Marketing Company...bullet
4 Menzgold Saga Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold commentbullet
5 Collapsed Banks Here are the auditing firms for the 7 collapsed...bullet
6 Collapsed Bank It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital...bullet
7 Paying Tax Ghana Revenue Authority to tax church businessbullet
8 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
9 Savannah Ponzi Scheme MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah...bullet
10 Merger of Banks Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the...bullet

Related Articles

Illegal Mining Here is why the fight against galamsey will be new Minister’s priority
Second Hand Products Importers to pay levy on imported second-hand electronic gadgets from October 1
Banks Collapse Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana
Savannah Ponzi Scheme MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah 'Ponzi' funds to victims
Collapsed Bank It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien
Made In Ghana Government is killing our business - Kantanka
Banking Crisis We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claims
Collapsed Bank Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days
Paying Tax Ghana Revenue Authority to tax church business
Menzgold Saga Here is why Precious Minerals Marketing Company revoked Menzgold’s licence

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Collapsed Bank Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days
Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC 5m loan payment from UT Board
Bank Collapse Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC 5m loan payment from UT Board
Bank Collapse Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610 million from BoG – Report
Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Closure of Banks BoG Governor says bank closures cost him lifetime friends