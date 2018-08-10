Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana

news

The Bank of Ghana gave UT Bank GHC860 million and Capital Bank GHC610 million as liquidity support.

The total amount given to these 2 banks is GHC1.41 billion.

Ghana could use this money for several things which will benefit people and also help the Akufo-Addo government realise some of their campaign promises.

Below are some of the things Ghana could have used the money for.

• Purchase ambulances

A fully fitted ambulance cost GHC500,000. This means the government could have bought 2,940 ambulances with the money.

• Build fully equipped 120-bed district hospitals

The price of one fully equipped 120-bed district hospitals is GHC150 million. This means the government could construct 10 of such facilities

• Incubator

One incubator is selling at GHC240,000. GHC1.41 billion could buy 6,125 incubators.

• Build Komfo Anokye maternity

Until the first lady, Mrs Akufo-Addo took it upon herself to help complete a maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Hospital, all they needed was 334,957,000 to complete the structure.

The construction of the maternity block began in 1974. It took Mrs Akufo-Addo’s support to complete it.

• Affordable housing units

A three-room affordable housing unit costs, averagely, GHC60,000. GHC141 billion can provide 2,350 million houses for Ghanaians.