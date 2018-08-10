Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana


Banks Collapse Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana

Ghana could use GHC 141 billion for several things which will benefit people and also help the Akufo-Addo government realise some of their campaign promises.

play

The Bank of Ghana gave UT Bank GHC860 million and Capital Bank GHC610 million as liquidity support.

The total amount given to these 2 banks is GHC1.41 billion.

Ghana could use this money for several things which will benefit people and also help the Akufo-Addo government realise some of their campaign promises.

Below are some of the things Ghana could have used the money for.

• Purchase ambulances

play

 

A fully fitted ambulance cost GHC500,000. This means the government could have bought 2,940 ambulances with the money.

• Build fully equipped 120-bed district hospitals

TAMALE TEACHING HOSPITAL.jpg play

 

The price of one fully equipped 120-bed district hospitals is GHC150 million. This means the government could construct 10 of such facilities

• Incubator

play

 

One incubator is selling at GHC240,000. GHC1.41 billion could buy 6,125 incubators.

• Build Komfo Anokye maternity

Uncompleted Komfo Anokye maternity block play

Uncompleted Komfo Anokye maternity block

 

Until the first lady, Mrs Akufo-Addo took it upon herself to help complete a maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Hospital, all they needed was 334,957,000 to complete the structure.

Completed Komfo Anokye Maternity Block play

Completed Komfo Anokye Maternity Block

 

The construction of the maternity block began in 1974. It took Mrs Akufo-Addo’s support to complete it.

• Affordable housing units

play

 

A three-room affordable housing unit costs, averagely, GHC60,000. GHC141 billion can provide 2,350 million houses for Ghanaians.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

