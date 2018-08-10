Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien


Collapsed Bank It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien

Ato Essien, who was the majority shareholder in the bank, said the matter is still being investigated by Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) and that he has not been found guilty of anything.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien play

It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien

The Director of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, has refuted claims that he was in-part responsible for the collapse of the bank.

According to him, the Bank of Ghana’s report that implicates him in the collapse of the bank is ‘factually incorrect”.

READ ALSO:  Collapsed Bank: Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days

Ato Essien, who was the majority shareholder in the bank, said the matter is still being investigated by Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) and that he has not been found guilty of anything.

Ato Essien play

Ato Essien

 

“There are several aspects of the circulating reports that are factually incorrect,” he said in a statement issued on his behalf by his lawyers.

He added that other directors and shareholders of the defunct bank are also being investigated by EOCO.

Ato Essien is reported to have, with the approval of the board chairman, used monies it received from the Central Bank as financial support to for other uses including securing the license for another collapsed bank, Sovereign Bank.

This was contained in a detailed report by the BoG, which said he flouted all banking and risk management rules in the management of monies saved at the bank by its customers.

READ ALSO:  Menzgold Saga: Here is why Precious Minerals Marketing Company revoked Menzgold’s licence

“Our client and other directors/shareholders have been thoroughly investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) over the last six months which is continuing… As far as our client is aware of, EOCO has not issued its findings on the investigations yet,” the statement from Ato Essien’s lawyers read.

His lawyers further called out the media, insisting no judgement has been passed on the client, hence he cannot be made guilty of anything.

“We urge the press to, therefore, be circumspect in their reportage and await the outcome or findings of the EOCO investigations,” the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banks Collapse: Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana Banks Collapse Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana
Savannah Ponzi Scheme: MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah 'Ponzi' funds to victims Savannah Ponzi Scheme MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah 'Ponzi' funds to victims
Made In Ghana: Government is killing our business - Kantanka Made In Ghana Government is killing our business - Kantanka
Banking Crisis: We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claims Banking Crisis We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claims
Collapsed Bank: Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days Collapsed Bank Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days
Paying Tax: Ghana Revenue Authority to tax church business Paying Tax Ghana Revenue Authority to tax church business

Recommended Videos

Nana Appiah Mensah: Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss
Stable Economy: We’ve built a strong economy – Bawumia Stable Economy We’ve built a strong economy – Bawumia
Business News: Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS Business News Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS



Top Articles

1 Made In Ghana Government is killing our business - Kantankabullet
2 Menzgold Saga Here is why Precious Minerals Marketing Company revoked...bullet
3 Banking Crisis We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claimsbullet
4 Collapsed Banks Here are the auditing firms for the 7 collapsed banksbullet
5 Menzgold Saga Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold commentbullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take...bullet
7 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold CEO invited by EOCObullet
8 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
9 Bank Collapse Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC...bullet
10 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Bank Collapse Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610 million from BoG – Report
Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Closure of Banks BoG Governor says bank closures cost him lifetime friends
Banking Sector Investing with us is safe – Menzgold challenges BoG
Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Duncan Amoah
Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC