Kotoko to clash with South African giants Kaizer Chief in 2025 Toyota Cup

Ghana's Asante Kotoko will battle South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in a mouth-watering friendly at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 26, 2025.

The second Toyota Cup promises to be a cracker, especially after Chiefs got hammered 4-0 by Tanzania's Young Africans in last year's tournament. The Glamour Boys will be desperate to bounce back with a proper performance against the Ghanaian heavyweights.

Both clubs come into this match on a high after winning their domestic cup competitions. Chiefs lifted the Nedbank Cup while Kotoko claimed Ghana's FA Cup, earning both teams places in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

The Toyota Cup started in 2024 as part of a three-year deal that builds on Chiefs' partnership with the car manufacturer, which began back in 2021.

With Toyota's South African headquarters based in Prospecton, just outside Durban, the tournament helps strengthen ties between the global brand and the local community.

This clash will bring back memories of when these two African football powerhouses last met in Durban during the 2001 Vodacom Challenge, adding some nostalgic flavour to what's already shaping up to be a tasty encounter.

Good warm-up for next season

For both sides, this friendly serves as perfect preparation for their upcoming continental adventures. Chiefs will want to show they're ready to compete at the highest level again, while Kotoko will be looking to prove they can mix it with the best teams from across Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs